Historic Kilkenny All-Ireland winners’ medals to go under hammer

A collection of All Ireland hurling winners medals will go under the hammer at Fonsie Mealy Auction room next month.

This cache of nine caret gold medals come from an era which saw the emergence of Kilkenny as a dominant force in the ancient game.

Estimated at €10,000- €15,000, the medals were awarded to R Doherty between the years 1907 -1912. The Kilkenny team of that era was captained by the legendary Drug Walsh and they set down the winning marker for furture cats.

The 1907 winners medal is inscribed on the back to ‘R Doherty’. That year's final was held at Dan Fraher’s field in Dungarvan and it saw Kilkenny beat Cork 3 - 12 to 4 - 08. The cats were represented by Mooncoin and the match was declared the best All Ireland hurling final up to that point.

The 1909 winners medal marked the fourth time Kilkenny won an All Ireland title. The final was played at Cork’s Athletic Grounds where the cats beat Tipperary 4 - 06 to 0 - 12. It was the first time the premier county lost an All Ireland hurling final.

The 1911 winners medal was awarded after a controversial All Ireland hurling final. The decider should have seen Limerick take on Kilkenny at Cork’s athletic grounds but, due to the terrible state of the pitch the game was moved to Thurles. The Shannonsiders refused to play in Thurles so, the central council of the GAA decided to replace the aggrieved hurlers of Limerick with the hurlers of Tipperary. Kilkenny ultimately dispensed of Tipperary 3 - 03 to 1 - 01 to win their fifth All Ireland crown.

The 1912 winners medal was awarded to a Kilkenny team represented by Tullaroan. In that year's final the cats beat the rebels 2 - 01 to 1 - 03 at Jones Road in Dublin. The attendance was over 18,000 and marked the first time an All Ireland hurling final attracted its biggest attendance.

The medals from a golden era in Kilkenny hurling will go under the hammer in an online auction on December 7.



