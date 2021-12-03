Government must publish cost of disability report immediately - Kilkenny TD

Deputy Kathleen Funchion
Sinn Féin spokesperson for Children and Equality Kathleen Funchion TD has called on the Government to publish their report on the Cost of Disability.
Speaking today on UN International Day of Persons With Disabilities, Teachta Funchion said:
"This report was first commissioned in October 2018 and was tasked with examining the extra day-to-day costs faced by people living with disability.
"Those living with a disability are in no doubt that the cost of living with a disability in Ireland is substantial.
"Justifiably, people feel that their inclusion is not a priority for Government.
“I am echoing the calls of many of the Disabled Person’s Organisations and Disability Service Providers to publish this research as a matter of urgency.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.