Category winners revealed for the inaugural Kilkenny Community and Voluntary Awards

Seven community groups and a local volunteer hero were honoured at the inaugural Kilkenny Community and Voluntary awards.

The awards, which were a collaboration between Kilkenny Volunteer Centre and Kilkenny PPN with support from Kilkenny Co Council, aimed to shine a light on the commitment of the countless community and voluntary groups across Co. Kilkenny and the volunteers who work tirelessly to provide services for the community.

The ceremony was due to take place on December 2 but in light of advice from government and public health advisors, the organising committee made the difficult decision to transition the awards to an online setting.

According to Salena Grace, manager of Kilkenny Volunteer Centre, volunteerism has never waned even during the challenging times of living in a pandemic.

“It have been a particularly difficult 22 months for everyone but the commitment, dedication and adaptability of volunteers and community groups across Co Kilkenny has never waned throughout the pandemic. While we are disappointed that we could not celebrate with everyone in person, we are still delighted to be able to acknowledge and honour the wonderful volunteers across Kilkenny city and county for all they do."

The category winners of the Kilkenny Community and Voluntary Awards include: Arts, Culture and Heritage - Butler Gallery Volunteers, Community - One Million Stars by Amber Women’s Refuge, Social Enterprise - Windgap Community Development, Environment and Sustainability - Ferrybank Allotment Project, Health and Active Communities - St Christophers Cancer Care Transport Services, Social Inclusion - Twilight Community Group and Covid 19 Group Support - Kilkenny Civil Defence.

Mary Molloy, volunteer with the Lakeside Tearooms was also awarded the Covid 19 Local Hero award for her invaluable work in her community in Windgap.

Margaret Whelan, Coordinator of Kilkenny PPN, congratulated all the winners on their achievements. “The standard of the nominations we received was incredibly high and the achievements and accomplishments of all the groups and volunteers nominated is remarkable. We are so inspired by all the wonderful and selfless work being carried out across Kilkenny and the category winners are truly exemplary for their passion and drive. I’m sure everyone will agree they are very worthy recipients of their awards and congratulations to all," she said.