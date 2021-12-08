Storm Barra: 800 homes without power in Kilkenny this morning

ESB is workin to restore power to affected areas
Further strong winds overnight associated with Storm Barra have left 800 homes, farms and businesses without electricity supply this morning.
600 of the affected homes are in the Goresbridge area.
With winds abating in most parts of the country, ESB Networks crews are mobilising in the impacted areas to commence the network repair. While poor weather conditions may hamper repair in some areas, ESB Networks will be doing everything it can to restore power to the majority of these customers by the end of today.
However, some customers may be potentially without power into tomorrow (Thursday). It is very important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.
