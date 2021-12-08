Search

Sixteen patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny cancels all outpatient appointments for Thursday and Friday

Mary Cody

There are sixteen patients on trolleys today at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny according to the latest figures.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.

The latest HSE figures available show that there are 13 patients in the hospital with Covid 19.

