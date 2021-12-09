Urlingford selected for development of Town Centre First Plans

Urlingford has been awarded funding to develop one of the first ever Town Centre First Plans, which will be key to tackling dereliction and revitalising town centres, Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has said.

Urlingford in Kilkenny have been selected for Phase 1 of the initiative, under which Kilkenny County Council will be provided with €100,000 to support the development of a Town Centre plans. Deputy Phelan said the local authorities will now work closely with local community groups, retailers and other stakeholders in devising and delivering the plans.

“This is about ensuring our towns have the right plan in place to tackle the issues of dereliction, vacant properties, and above all, to become better places to live, work and run a business”, Deputy Phelan commented. “The development of these Town Plans will feed into the Government’s overall Town Centre First Policy, which will be launched in the coming weeks.

“The funding will support each local authority, working with a collaborative Town Team, to develop a bespoke plan. It is envisaged that these plans will cover the importance of place-making, town centre living, the social and economic purpose of the town, and respond to emerging opportunities such as those linked to remote working, climate action and digitalisation. The plans will also be central to addressing vacancy and dereliction in Urlingford and Tullow. The focus will be on the town centre and immediate surrounds and each Plan will set out specific actions and interventions and help unlock national funding streams such as the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the Town & Village Renewal Scheme to resource delivery of these interventions. This is the first phase of funding for these Plans under the Town Centre First Policy and other towns will be afforded opportunities to develop such plans as we move forward.”

This initiative is a key part of Our Rural Future – the Government’s ambitious five year strategy designed to reimagine and revitalise Rural Ireland. It is also linked to the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ strategy and the forthcoming ‘Town Centre First Policy’, which will be announced in the coming weeks.