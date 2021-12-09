Search

09 Dec 2021

Kilkenny benefits as Glanbia Ireland partners with PostPoint

Kilkenny benefits as Glanbia Ireland partners with PostPoint

Pictured at the launch of the services was Mabel Harper (5).

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Glanbia Ireland has collaborated with An Post subsidiary PostPoint to bring a range of convenient services to Glanbia Ireland Branches and the rural communities they serve.

This Christmas, Kilkenny customers will be able to pick up and return their parcels through Glanbia Ireland branches nationwide.  Using the long-established PointPoint service in Glanbia Ireland branches, shoppers will be able to collect and return purchases from more than 180 online retailers.

In Kilkenny, PostPoint services are now available in Glanbia Ireland branches in Freshford, Bennettsbridge and Piltown. The more extensive parcel post offering is available in Castlecomer, Windgap, Ballyhale and Glenmore.

In addition to the parcel collection and return services, all 32 Glanbia Ireland branches will also offer PostPoint services including bill payment, gift cards, stamps, mobile top up and National Lottery Quickpick and scratch cards. 

Paul Byrne, PostPoint National Sales Manager said: “Parcel collections and returns have boomed in recent years, with many more people shopping from home particularly over the last 18 months. We’re delighted to partner with Glanbia Ireland to provide a convenient local facility for Irish online shoppers.

“PostPoint services are available across convenience stores nationwide, and we’re partnered with many of the big multiples. Teaming up with Glanbia Ireland provides Irish customers with even more choice and convenience on their doorstep.”

Brendan Hayes, Glanbia Ireland Vice Chairman said: “Our local branches are often stitched into the heartbeat of many rural communities. By offering these additional services, and as part of our ‘Living Proof’ sustainability agenda, we’re delighted to play our part in helping to secure the long-term sustainability of rural Ireland.”

Senan Foley, Head of Retail at Glanbia Ireland said: “Our 52 branches and all our dedicated people have been servicing the needs of farmers and rural communities for decades. This collaboration with PostPoint is the latest expansion of our offering and acts as an important part of our commitment to offer a broad range of services to the communities we operate in. We look forward to continuing to build on this long into the future.”

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media