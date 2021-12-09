Kilkenny benefits as Glanbia Ireland partners with PostPoint

Glanbia Ireland has collaborated with An Post subsidiary PostPoint to bring a range of convenient services to Glanbia Ireland Branches and the rural communities they serve.

This Christmas, Kilkenny customers will be able to pick up and return their parcels through Glanbia Ireland branches nationwide. Using the long-established PointPoint service in Glanbia Ireland branches, shoppers will be able to collect and return purchases from more than 180 online retailers.

In Kilkenny, PostPoint services are now available in Glanbia Ireland branches in Freshford, Bennettsbridge and Piltown. The more extensive parcel post offering is available in Castlecomer, Windgap, Ballyhale and Glenmore.

In addition to the parcel collection and return services, all 32 Glanbia Ireland branches will also offer PostPoint services including bill payment, gift cards, stamps, mobile top up and National Lottery Quickpick and scratch cards.

Paul Byrne, PostPoint National Sales Manager said: “Parcel collections and returns have boomed in recent years, with many more people shopping from home particularly over the last 18 months. We’re delighted to partner with Glanbia Ireland to provide a convenient local facility for Irish online shoppers.

“PostPoint services are available across convenience stores nationwide, and we’re partnered with many of the big multiples. Teaming up with Glanbia Ireland provides Irish customers with even more choice and convenience on their doorstep.”

Brendan Hayes, Glanbia Ireland Vice Chairman said: “Our local branches are often stitched into the heartbeat of many rural communities. By offering these additional services, and as part of our ‘Living Proof’ sustainability agenda, we’re delighted to play our part in helping to secure the long-term sustainability of rural Ireland.”

Senan Foley, Head of Retail at Glanbia Ireland said: “Our 52 branches and all our dedicated people have been servicing the needs of farmers and rural communities for decades. This collaboration with PostPoint is the latest expansion of our offering and acts as an important part of our commitment to offer a broad range of services to the communities we operate in. We look forward to continuing to build on this long into the future.”