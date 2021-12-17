Nine patients being treated at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's General Hospital
Nine patients are currently being treated at St Luke's Hospital for Covid-19 according to the latest HSE figures.
Nationally the most recent figures show that 443 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 108 are in ICU.
Following further data validation, the total number of Omicron cases confirmed through whole genome sequencing in Ireland to date has been revised down to 39 confirmed cases.
