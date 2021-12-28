Tractors and trucks will Light up the Night in North Kilkenny

The North Kilkenny Truck and Tractor Run are holding their fifth event this New Year’s Eve in aid of suicide awareness and mental health.
The Truck and Tractor run has become part and parcel of New Year’s Eve around North Kilkenny with the convoys travelling through many of the towns and villages in the north of the county.
To date over £50,000 had been raised to help spread the awareness of suicide and to fund organisations dealing with mental health issues.
This year tractors will be meeting in Holland’s Yard, Ballyragget and trucks will be meeting at Cillin Hill, Kilkenny where registration will take place. Registration is at 1pm and the event starts at 4pm.
Refreshments will be served before the run.
For further information and details about the event call (087) 2797221.
Gough’s store in Garristown village where the ticket was sold Pictured top L-R: Megan McCann, Debbie O’ Rourke. Bottom L-R: Leta Harford & Trisha Gough
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.