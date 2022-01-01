Quirky family home? Former R.I.C. barracks with military features for sale in Kilkenny

Click the 'NEXT>' button to click through pics
2 The Old Barracks, Main Street, Piltown, Kilkenny
3-Bed Semi-Detached - 116 m²
ASKING PRICE: €230,000
This Old Barracks house that is currently on the market occupies a prominent position in Main Street, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny. It was built by the Earl of Bessborough as an R.I.C. Barracks circa 1816. The building has retained a number of original features including window shutters with gun slits and upstairs bedroom gun slits. It was fully restored and upgraded in 1990 and comprises of ground floor accommodation of an entrance hallway, living room one, living room two, kitchen/dining. First floor accommodation comprises of three bedrooms, and family bathroom. The property stands on its original site of circa 1.25 acres which consists of generous parking front and rear, with large secluded gardens to the rear.
Click the 'NEXT>' button above to click through the pics of this property.
Contact Property Partners Buggy on 056 7796161 to arrange a viewing.
