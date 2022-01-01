Search

01 Jan 2022

Quirky family home? Former R.I.C. barracks with military features for sale in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

Click the 'NEXT>' button to click through pics

2 The Old Barracks, Main Street, Piltown, Kilkenny

3-Bed Semi-Detached - 116 m²

ASKING PRICE: €230,000

This Old Barracks house that is currently on the market occupies a prominent position in Main Street, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny. It was built by the Earl of Bessborough as an R.I.C. Barracks circa 1816. The building has retained a number of original features including window shutters with gun slits and upstairs bedroom gun slits. It was fully restored and upgraded in 1990 and comprises of ground floor accommodation of an entrance hallway, living room one, living room two, kitchen/dining. First floor accommodation comprises of three bedrooms, and family bathroom. The property stands on its original site of circa 1.25 acres which consists of generous parking front and rear, with large secluded gardens to the rear.

Click the 'NEXT>' button above to click through the pics of this property.

Contact Property Partners Buggy on 056 7796161 to arrange a viewing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media