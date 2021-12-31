Latest figures show 23 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that there are 23 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital today.

With the health system coming under severe pressure people are advised to stay away unless it is a medical emergency.

In a statement issued yesterday a spokesperson said that the Emergency Department at St Luke’s General Hospital is extremely busy.

"If you attend the Emergency Department and do not need urgent treatment we regret that there will be significant delays and very long waiting times.

Please consider all care options including your GP, GP Out of Hours and Pharmacy services.

As always, the hospital will see and treat the sickest patients and those requiring urgent care first.

Do not delay attending the hospital if you or someone else may be having a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical emergency. Call 999/112 for immediate assistance."

"On account of the current spread of Covid-19 within our communities, patient visiting at St Luke’s General Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny is temporarily suspended until further notice. Visiting on compassionate grounds in consultation with the ward manager will continue. Maternity and Paediatric visiting remains unchanged.

"We regret the inconvenience that this may cause and once again thank the public for their support at this time."