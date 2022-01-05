Search

05 Jan 2022

34 Covid patients at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny with four more suspected cases

St Luke's Hospital

St Luke's General Hospital

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

Mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

St Luke’s Hospital is under intense pressure with mounting Covid cases and reduced staffing levels due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to the latest HSE figures 34 patients were being treated at the hospital for the virus on Monday - an increase of eight since Sunday. There are a further four suspected cases of the virus at the hospital.

With the health system coming under severe pressure people are advised to stay away from the hospital unless it is a medical emergency.

In a statement a spokesperson  for the hospital said that the Emergency Department at St Luke’s is extremely busy.     

"If you attend the Emergency Department and do not need urgent treatment we regret that there will be significant delays and very long waiting times.     

Please consider all care options including your GP, GP Out of Hours and Pharmacy services.   

As always, the hospital will see and treat the sickest patients and those requiring urgent care first.     

Do not delay attending the hospital if you or someone else may be having a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical emergency. Call 999/112 for immediate assistance."

Meanwhile the hospitality industry locally is also feeling the strain of the Omnicron variant of the virus which is running rife in the community, with record levels of cases.

A number of pubs, cafes and restaurants have decided to temporarily shut their doors this week in order to safeguard staff and customers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media