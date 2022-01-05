34 Covid patients at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny with four more suspected cases

St Luke’s Hospital is under intense pressure with mounting Covid cases and reduced staffing levels due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to the latest HSE figures 34 patients were being treated at the hospital for the virus on Monday - an increase of eight since Sunday. There are a further four suspected cases of the virus at the hospital.

With the health system coming under severe pressure people are advised to stay away from the hospital unless it is a medical emergency.

In a statement a spokesperson for the hospital said that the Emergency Department at St Luke’s is extremely busy.

"If you attend the Emergency Department and do not need urgent treatment we regret that there will be significant delays and very long waiting times.

Please consider all care options including your GP, GP Out of Hours and Pharmacy services.

As always, the hospital will see and treat the sickest patients and those requiring urgent care first.

Do not delay attending the hospital if you or someone else may be having a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical emergency. Call 999/112 for immediate assistance."

Meanwhile the hospitality industry locally is also feeling the strain of the Omnicron variant of the virus which is running rife in the community, with record levels of cases.

A number of pubs, cafes and restaurants have decided to temporarily shut their doors this week in order to safeguard staff and customers.