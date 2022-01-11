Permission sought for new four/five-storey build in Kilkenny's Abbey Quarter

The new Abbey Quarter branding has appeared around the site in recent days and on the website www.abbeyquarter.ie
A planning application has been made for a new building of up to five storeys on the Kilkenny Abbey Quarter.
Kilkenny Abbey Quarter Development Partnership acting by its General Partner is seeking permission for the new build which is described as 'mixed use'.
The development will consist of a new mixed-use building varying in height from four to five storeys (set back at top floor), comprising three to four floors of office accommodation together with plant above ground-floor mixed-uses including reception, offices, retail and support space together with signage and associated site development works.
A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of this application.
A decision on the application is due in late February.
