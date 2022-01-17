Gardaí recover items stolen from Kilkenny, found in Portlaoise

Picture: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow
Property stolen in Kilkenny last year has been recovered and returned to its original owner.
Members Unit D and Detectives from Kilkenny Garda Station, greatly assisted by Portlaoise Community Policing Unit, searched a property under warrant in Portlaoise recently and recovered the property pictured which had been stolen in Kilkenny last year.
The items include chainsaws, strimmers and a leafblower. Gardaí say that all property has been reunited with its rightful owner, and a prosecution will follow.
