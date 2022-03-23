Kilkenny couple celebrate 50 years of marriage after making front page in 1972

Tom and Frances Treacy
Congratulations on 50 years of marriage to Tom and Frances Treacy.
The happy couple, who are both from Kilkenny, met in Flannery's Hotel on Johns Bridge, a popular music venue and establishment at the time.
They tied the knot on March 26, 1972. They were married in Bennettsbridge with a celebration in Flannery's. It made front page news in the Kilkenny People then.
The couple have five daughters and 18 grandchildren.
