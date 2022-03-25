Kilkenny among the winners in camogie All-Stars

Their 2021 intercounty seasons may have ended in disappointment, but there was a silver lining for the Kilkenny senior and intermediate camogie teams after they each picked up four All-Stars.

The awards, which were presented in The Osprey Hotel, had four Cats in both the Senior and Soaring Stars categories.

The Soaring Stars awards saw Kilkenny’s strength in defence recognised. Roisin Phelan won the full-back award, while Niamh Leahy was named at left corner-back. The half-back line had two more Kilkenny players, with Sarah Crowley at right half-back and Leann Fennelly selected at centre-back.

The Senior All-Stars team also had four Kilkenny players in its ranks.

Davina Tobin was the first to be honoured and was selected at left corner-back. Former captain Meighan Farrell was named as All-Star at right half-back.

The Kilkenny attack also got a mention, with two awards in the half-forward line. Katie Nolan was selected at centre-forward while former Player of the Year Denise Gaule was named as the winner of the left half-forward award.

Intermediate All-Ireland winners Antrim won six Soaring Stars awards, with three going to Wexford and one apiece to Galway and Armagh.

In the Senior category champions Galway won eight awards, with Cork taking three. The Tribeswomen also saw Cathal Murray win the Manager of the Year award, while Aoife Donohue was named Senior Player of the Year.