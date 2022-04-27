Hiring time! Smithwick’s Experience looking for Kilkenny staff

There was delight in Kilkenny earlier in the year when it was confirmed that the Smithwick’s Experience would be reopening to visitors this year after fears it was to close its doors permanently.

The Kilkenny People fought hard for the tourist attraction to remain open. Now, the operators have put the call out for staff to come and take a rewarding job in the heart of Kilkenny City.

With doors set to reopen in summer MKF, as the appointed operating partner of Diageo for the Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny, are seeking to recruit dynamic, energetic and customer focused SEK team leaders, to join the SEK team from June 2022.

MKF are an Irish-owned and operated FM solutions provider that has managed and operated the award winning Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny on behalf of Diageo, as their appointed operations partner, since SEK opened their doors in 2014

Experience Assistants

People are required to act as a Smithwick’s Ambassador (SA), to be welcoming and engaging with SEK visitors and ensure the visitors receive courteous, friendly and professional assistance at all times.

“Experience assistants are the heart of our brand,” said MKF.

“As an Experience Assistant our ambassadors will be responsible for the delivery of key Interact and Engage activities. They will tutor visitors in the art of our brand and its impressive history as well as deliver visitor orientation and other interactive showcase experiences as required.

"In order to do this people must be confident at presenting interactive experiences to make it engaging for our guests. They will act as an ambassador during guided tours with media, VIPs, tour operators, language schools and Diageo representatives.”

The role will require regular weekend and evening work.

About the roles

Available positions

- Team Leader – Tours, Brand experience

- Team Leader – Retail, Front of House

We are looking to recruit multifaceted and flexible individuals who will proactively lead the Smithwick’s Visitor Experience team every day to deliver a friendly, innovative, Brand immersive and professional experience to all visitors. This role is around visitor operations, duty management, people management and development.

You will be creative, innovative and visionary in their approach, be a beer connoisseur and current with market/Industry trends on all things; beer, ale, ingredients and how this integrates in terms of the SEK Brand message and experience alignment (now and into the future).