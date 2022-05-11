Open public invitation to view Kilkenny's Abbey Quarter and hear about future plans

Kilkenny
The public is invited for open evening and viewing of Kilkenny's new Abbey Quarter public realm next Monday, May 16, from 6pm-8pm.
It's an opportunity to view the completed works so far on the Abbey Quarter, and to hear about plans for what is to happen next.
For further information, contact Ailish in Kilkenny County Council at 056-7752662 or email asilish.scott@leo.kilkennycoco.ie.
