Applications now sought from Kilkenny artists for bursary award

Applications are now being sought for a prestigious bursary which is available to artists living and working in Kilkenny.

The bursary is provided by the South East Venue Network (SEVN) which was formed in 2019 and includes venues based in the South-East.

The network continues to provide an informal support network for strengthening arts centres and venue operations and programme development that aim to further support artists and programme delivery in South East Ireland.

SEVN includes Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny, Courthouse, Wicklow, Garter Lane, Waterford, Mermaid Arts Centre, Wicklow, National Opera House, Wexford, Theatre Royal, Waterford, Visual, Carlow and Wexford Arts Centre, Wexford.

Following on from the success of the first bursary where violinist Beth McNinch was successfully awarded a financial contribution that enabled her to develop her practice, the venues in the network have agreed to further commit to a South-East Venue Network bursary for 2022 and 2023 as part of its three year bursary strategy.

The purpose of the SEVN award is to support a professional arts practitioner, artist, curator, technician or producer based in the southeast at any stage of their career to develop their art practice.

It will provide an arts practitioner with the time and resources to think, research, reflect and critically engage with their art. The bursary should support the artist over one year on developing their art practice with just a requirement of a report and participation in an artist talk and presentation on development of their work at any one of the SEVN venues which will also be recorded for online sharing by the participating SEVN's.

Each participating arts centre/venue contributes significant support to the award. The SEVN Artist Bursary Award is open to artists of all disciplines who have presented or exhibited work in a professional context within the last five years. As equal opportunities employers, we encourage and welcome applications from people of all genders, nationalities, races, cultural backgrounds, ages, religions, languages, abilities, sexual orientations and socio-economic statuses.

The bursary includes a €13,500 financial bursary to support art practice development over a year in 2022 and 2023. The expected timeline runs between July 2022 to June 2023.

Support in-kind will be offered and will include - where relevant and possible - access to venue facilities, technical, management and communication support. There will also be mentoring and promotion support for the artist and their art practice from SEVN network venues.

For more information see www.watergatetheatre.com for details on how to submit your application. This bursary award is made possible through the support of The Arts Council of Ireland.

The deadline for receipt of applications is June 3 at 5pm.