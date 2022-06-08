Danesfort gearing up for annual Mile Marker fundraiser road race

Launching the Mile Marker in Danesfort
The Mile Marker Run will be held in Danesfort on Sunday, June 12.
The Mile Marker Committee is made up of dedicated parents from Danesfort National School. They are a committee that race regularly from road races, duathlons, triathlons and adventure races. Organising a road race was and is a perfect fit for them and their wonderful Active School.
All money raised goes straight to the school to allow for better facilities for children. Following your support from the 2018 and 2019 races, they were able to replace the windows to the rear of the school and give the children a new playground
This year, again with continued support, they are helping towards the cost of building a new classroom.
See https://www.popupraces.ie/race/the-mile-marker-2022/ to sign up for this year's event. Sign up for the June 12th event where you will be guaranteed a great day out for all the family.
The Shamrocks contingent - TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen, Eoin Cody and captain Richie Reid - celebrate Saturday’s victory over Galway
Thomastown star Ciara O’Keeffe lined out at full forward in the Intermediate Championship defeat to Cork. Picture: Billy Culleton
