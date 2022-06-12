Search

12 Jun 2022

Kilkenny continue unbeaten run in All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Kilkenny 1-15 Antrim 1-9

Miriam Walsh (Inset) scored 1-2 in the Cats victory on Saturday

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

12 Jun 2022 12:15 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny remain unbeaten in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship but only after surviving a bit of a scare against Antrim in Dunloy on Saturday afternoon.

The clash between reigning intermediate champions Antrim and the 2020 senior queenpins Kilkenny was a highly entertaining one that started with a bang as Miriam Walsh powered through before goaling in the fourth minute. 

Though Róisín McCormick and Caitrin Dobbin pointed for Antrim, they still trailed by seven points mid-way through the opening half. They began to gain more traction around the middle as the game wore on however and a 21st minute goal from Dobbin, who was sent clear by Lucia McNaughton, brought the Saffrons to within touching distance at the interval, just 1-7 to 1-5 in arrears. 

Kilkenny doubled that lead in the next ten minutes but when Mary O’Connell was sent off and the margin at just four with 20 minutes remaining, the potential for a shock seemed on the cards. 

Points from Denise Gaule, Walsh and Julieanne Malone, who scored three as she continues to impress on her return to the squad after a lengthy absence, gave the Noresiders vital breathing space, however. 

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny: Aoife Norris, Michelle Teehan, Grace Walsh, Tiffany Fitzgerald, Aoife Prendergast 0-2, Claire Phelan, Steffi Fitzgerald, Laura Murphy 0-1, Niamh Deely, Miriam Walsh 1-2, Julianne Malone 0-3, Denise Gaule 0-5 (frees), Mary O’Connell, Katie Nolan, Katie Power 0-2.

Subs: Miriam Bambrick for T Fitzgerlad (HT), Sarah Crowley for A Prendergast (46), Leanne Fennelly for K Nolan (54).

Antrim: C Graham, C Drain, N Donnelly, M Lynn, C Patterson, C Conlon, K Laverty, L McNaughton capt, N O’Neill, S McKillop, M Laverty, A Boyle, C Wright 0-1, R McCormack 0-5 (4 frees), C Dobbin 1-2.

Subs: Á Magill 0-1 for C Wright (46), NA Donnelly for N Donnelly (58), C Laverty for S McKillop (58).

Referee: Barry Nea (Westmeath)

