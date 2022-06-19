Spacious three-bed end of terrace house in Kilkenny city for sale - see more!

CLICK NEXT BELOW FOR MORE PICS

94 Lintown Avenue, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny, R95 C7F1

3 beds - 3 baths - 91.7m2

ASKING PRICE: €225,000

94 Lintown Avenue is a spacious three bedroomed end of terrace house located in a popular and well established development just off Johnswell Road.

The property was built in 2004 and overlooks a green area within the estate.

The property has one designated parking space and there is also ample visitor parking just across the road.

The spacious accommodation extends to 91.65 Sq. M. / 987 Sq. Ft approx. and at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, guest wc, living room, kitchen/dining room and understairs storage.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing, three good-sized bedrooms (master with en-suite) and family bathroom.

GARDEN: The front of the property is planted with a mix of mature shrubs. There is one designated car parking space to the front of the property and visitor parking across the road. A gated side entrance gives access to the rear of the property. The rear garden (measuring 29ft W x 19.5ft L approx) is fully enclosed and laid in lawn. There are beds on either side of the lawn planted with a mix of mature shrubs, flowers and ferns.

LOCATION: Lintown Hall is convenient to a number of primary schools and many noted secondary schools. Aut Even Private Hospital is also within very close proximity of the property. Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many bars and restaurants to choose from.

A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this home in a convenient location. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!