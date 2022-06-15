Kilkenny weather: Bright and sunny again today with temperatures reaching 21 degrees

CARLOW WEATHER: Bright and sunny again today with temperatures reaching 21 degrees
Generally drier and brighter with sunny spells today, the best of which will be in the southeast, and just a slight chance of a passing shower. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, in light to moderate southwest to west winds.
Dry with some clear spells. Generally temperatures not falling below 9 to 13 degrees, with some mist patches developing in light southerly or variable breezes.
Cloudy today across the north & west with occasional showery outbreaks of rain☁️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 15, 2022
Elsewhere, mostly dry & brighter, with the best of the sunshine in the southeast️
Highs of 15 to 21 degrees, coolest in the northwest, in generally light to moderate southwesterly winds️ pic.twitter.com/AA9jM7IKz6
Pollen Forecast
Very high today and on Thursday.
