Nowlan Park to play host to All-Ireland Minor hurling Championship Final

The 2022 All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Final involving Offaly and Tipperary will take place in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday, July 3.
The Under 17 decider will have a 1.30pm throw-in and as a result of GAA protocol it will be a standalone fixture with a huge crowd expected to attend the final on Noreside.
Offaly will be competing in their first minor final since 1989 while Tipperary will be looking for a first success at the grade since winning the minor and senior double in 2016.
It will be the second time in a number of years that the Kilkenny venue gets the honour of hosting a national final after the 2020 All-Ireland Under 20 Hurling Final between Cork and Dublin took place there.
