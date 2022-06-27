O’Loughlin Gaels among the big winners in Under-13 Hurling League

Under 13 Roinn A Hurling League- O'Loughlin Gaels 4-15 Piltown 1-8

Piltown and O’Loughlin Gaels met in round eight of the under-13 Roinn A hurling league.

O’Loughlin’s were very strong up the centre with Samuel Briers and Adam Quigley causing problems driving forward and picking off some nice scores.

The O’Loughlin’s full forward line was also dangerous with Conor Manogue causing problems with his pace and accuracy.

Dylan Walsh and Tom Gahan settled Piltowns defence with some fine blocks and clearances.

Piltown stayed in the game with a goal and a few frees from Jack Farrell.

Harry Farrell was also causing problems winning a few frees on Kyrell Myintski who played an excellent game at full back.

The half-time score was O’Loughlin Gaels 1-10, Piltown 1-5.

Felix Fwamba and Adam Quigley then scored early second half goals to put O’Loughlin’s in a comfortable position.

Piltown’s backs and midfield duo of the Driscoll brothers kept working hard, but the O’Loughlin’s forwards kept tipping over a few points.

Daire O’Brien tagged on a few points from frees as Piltown forwards worked hard but frees was the only output from O’Loughlin’s tight defence.

Credit to Piltown for never giving up against an excellent, strong O’Loughlin’s outfit.

Piltown continued to chase the game but without the goals they could not close the score difference.

Well done to O’Loughlin’s for running out comprehensive winners in the end.

O’Loughlin Gaels: Dan O’Brien; Lucas Duggan, Kyrell Myintski, Diarmuid Kealy; Emmett Cooney, Andrejs Kirilons, JJ Cahill; Ronan Treacy 0-1, Shane Comerford; Ben Fahey, Samuel Briers 0-3, Ryan Farrell; Harry Egan, Adam Quigley 2-7, Conor Manogue 0-3.

Subs: Felix Fwamba 1-0, Andrew Holohan, Chris Hayes and Solley Toune.

Piltown: Ronan Knox; Shay Cummins, Shane Downey, Eddie Alyward; Geoffrey O’Shea, Dylan Walsh, Tom Gahan; Jack O’Driscoll, Sean O’Driscoll; Joe Barry, Daire O’Brien 0-3 (3 Frees), Brendan Twohig; Jack Farrell 1-4 (3 Frees), Harry Farrell 0-1, Ben Coffey.

Subs: Liam Shannon and Fionn Dignam.

DUGGAN STEEL U13 HURLING LEAGUE- Glenmore 6-14, Cloneen 3-9

Glenmore raced into a comfortable lead aided by a reasonably strong wind in first quarter.

Cloneen found themselves under a lot of pressure for the majority of the opening half.

As the first half drew to a close a lucky goal gave the visitors the spark they needed and Cloneen finished the half the stronger.

Cloneen found it difficult to get good ball into their forwards and the switch of the full forwards inyo the half forward line worked and it resulted in a half-time score Glenmore 4-9, Cloneen 2-4.

The second half took off and even though Cloneen had the wind they failed to really put pressure on Glenmore.

Glenmore kept the scoreboard ticking despite Cloneen scoring a goal and they finished comfortable winners .

DUGGAN STEEL U13 ROINN C HURLING LEAGUE- Burren Rangers 4-7, Graignamanagh 4-2

It was Carlow side Burren Rangers who made the trek to Dr Tierney Park to play Graignamanagh on a fine but breezy evening.

The home side made the perfect start with two goals from centre forward Padraic Hayden in the first five minutes of the game and it was looking like it would be an easy night for the Graig boys.

The visitors settled however, and 10 minutes into the game, some strong running from midfield saw Charlie Salter Bermingham notch up a point and a goal.

This gave the Carlow boys confidence and Graignamanagh realised they had a tougher night ahead than the opening minutes suggested.

The remaining 20 minutes of the first half saw Hugo Tierney put over two points from play for Graig but there was a sense that half time couldn’t come quick enough for the home side to do some resetting and sure enough in additional time, Seam Dempsey had the ball in the back of the Graig net.

The half-time score was Graignamanagh 2-2, Burren Rangers 2-1

The home team reconfigured at half-time and restarted the game positively.

This half saw Graig get goals from Padraic Hayden and Gary Kelly but Burren Rangers kept the scoreboard ticking over with a point from wing forward Oran Whelan and three points from Charlie Salter Bermingham.

With 10 minutes to play Burren Rangers wing forward Ciaran Redmond scored a point from play to cut the Graig lead to a point and again there was the sense that Graig were working hard to protect a lead.

Burren Rangers sensed the panic in the home side and pushed forward in numbers.

The inevitable happened and the dying minutes of the game saw Ciaran Redmond grab a brace of goals from goal mouth scrambles.

A good lesson to be learned for all to never give up as Burren Rangers didn’t lead the game at any stage until the 61st minute when they overturned a one point deficit to take a five-point victory.

DUGGAN STEEL U13 HURLING LEAGUE- Mullinavat 5-9, Kilmacow 0-5

Mullinavat proved too strong for Kilmacow on this occasion.

The Mullinavat boys got the perfect start with a quick goal from Adam Fitzpatrick followed by a point from Cian Kelly.

Patrick Quinlan opened the scoring for Kilmacow with a point which was then answered by another goal from Adam Fitzpatrick to make it 2-1 to 0-1.

Things were even enough for the remainder of the half, as David Phelan pointed for Kilmacow and Jamie Cass scored two frees.

Jamie Fitzpatrick Adam Fitzpatrick (2) and a Cian Kelly free left the score 2-5 to 0-4 at the break.

The second half was a bit more one-sided.

Kilmacow failed to score due to some great defending from Odhran Woods, Jim Cantwell, Leo and Patrick Aylward.

Cian Kelly (1-3) and Adam Fitzpatrick (1-2) supplied the scores for the home side.

Notable mention to Zack Fenton who hurled a solid game for Kilmacow and Edward Bolger who impressed for Mullinavat.

A good tough match with a high quality of skill on show.

DUGGAN STEEL U13 ROINN C HURLING LEAGUE- Slieverue 1-4, Rower-Inistioge 0-4

Rower-Inistioge travelled to Slieverue on Saturday evening for the Roinn C under-13 league

This was a very tight match from the off with both sides very evenly matched

Rower-Inistioge got ahead in the first half with some lovely taken points and with Slieverue struggling in front of goal the away team went in at the break 0-4 to 0-2.

Slieverue got a great goal at the start of the second half through Calum Brennan and it seemed to lift the home team as they added another two scores through Jamie Dowling soon after.

Rower-Inistioge threw everything at Slieverue in the closing stages and were unlucky not to get an equalising goal but the Slieverue defence and their excellent goalkeeper Jack Moore held them out.

Slieverue held out in the end for a hard fought win on a 1-4 to 0-4 scoreline.