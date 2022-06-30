Camogie- Clinical Cats hit form ahead of defining Galway game

Kilkenny continued their unbeaten start to the Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie Championship when they ran out convincing winners over Offaly in UPMC Nowlan park on Saturday afternoon.

It was the fourth win on the bounce for Brian Dowling’s team and like in the other games against limerick, Down and Antrim, the victory was never really in doubt.

It was the first half where Kilkenny did most of the damage with Katie Nolan’s stoppage time goal putting the seal on a fine opening half display that saw the Cats lead by 12 points.

It was cruise control from that point on for the Leinster champions and although Offaly netted a pair of goals from Sarah Harding, the relegation threatened Faithful county were always chasing shadows.

Not to be outdone Katie Nolan added a second goal in a fine 2-1 tally while Julieanne Malone also found the net for the home side as eight different players got on the scoresheet.

Among them was Mary O’Connell who emerged as a substitute after having her proposed suspension squashed after being sent off against Antrim and having her available for the Galway game will be a massive boost.

Denise Gaule was another forward to stand out with eight points in total and the Windgap markswoman got the scoring underway with an early free.

Offaly replied with a Mairead Teehan score in the 4th minute but the visitors were overpowered over the course of the rest of the half with Harding’s goal their only other score.

Lining out at full forward Julieanne Malone knocked over her only point of the game to give Kilkenny a 0-2 to 0-1 lead before the winners hit a spell of 12 points without reply.

It was a fiercely impressive spell that showed the gulf in class between the two sides and Gaule led the way with six points in total.

As well as that the experienced Miriam Walsh and Kilkenny captain Aoife Prendergast knocked over a pair of efforts each while Michaela Kenneally also added to the Kilkenny tally as they led 0-13 to 0-1.

While the home side’s attack was in full flow, the way their defence limited the threat down the other end bodes well for the rest of the championship with stern tests awaiting.

Mairead Teehan did fire in an Offaly goal on the cusp of the half-time interval but any brief joy was short lived when St Martins ace Katie Nolan grabbed her and Kilkenny’s opening goal of the game when bundling a shot past Eleanor Clendennen in the Offaly goal.

That brought an end to the half’s fare and although the game was only halfway through, it was very much a case of Kilkenny having the job more or less done as they went into the dressing rooms ahead on a 1-13 to 1-1 scoreline.

Kilkenny continued their tour de force at the beginning of the second period with Katie Power getting on the board and while the Piltown star didn’t stand out as much on Saturday, she’s set to be a key player for the Cats with the knockout stages of the champonship looming.

Power’s well taken score gave Kilkenny a 13 point buffer and it was an advantage that grew even bigger when Katie Nolan hit a quickfire 1-1.

Roisin Egan, Grace Teahan and Mairead Teehan did at least keep Offaly competitive with well taken efforts as they scored four of the next five points but Kilkenny were very much in third gear at this stage and Mary O’Connell reacted with the first of two points during that spell.

That at least gave Offaly somewhat of a route into the game but even that was quashed when Mullinavat’s Julieanne Malone scored Kilkenny’s third goal in the 48th minute.

As well as Harding, Mairead Teehan was one forward who kept the Kilkenny defence on her toes and she added on two more points before the end of the game.

Harding then grabbed Offaly’s second goal in stoppage time as they put something of a gloss on the final scoreline.

Mary O’Connell finished the scoring for the day with a well flighted effort as Kilkenny ran out 3-17 to 2-7 winners in the end.

All the attention will now switch to Saturday’s game with Galway where the prize of an All-Ireland semi-final place is at stake and as a result of Galway’s superior score difference only a win will see the Cats automatically through to a last four clash in Croke Park.

Galway are the defending All-Ireland champions and are still most observers favourites to claim back to back O’Duffy Cup wins so Kilkenny will need to bring a big performance.

Home advantage is a big plus for Galway but after the Connacht side emerged victorious in Callan last term, Kilkenny will hope to turn the tables on their opponents.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny- Denise Gaule (0-7 (6 frees)), Katie Nolan (2-1), Julieann Malone (1-1), Miriam Walsh (0-2), Aoife Prendergast (0-2), Mary O'Connell (0-2), Michaela Kenneally (0-1), Katie Power (0-1)

Offaly- Sarah Harding (2-1), Mairead Teehan (0-4 (2 frees)), Roisin Egan (0-1), Grace Teehan (0-1)

Kilkenny- Aoife Norris, Michelle Teehan, Grace Walsh, Tiffanie Fitzgerald, Miriam Bambrick, Claire Phelan, Laura Murphy, Steffi Fitzgerald, Aoife Prendergast, Miriam Walsh, Katie Power, Michaela Kenneally, Denise Gaule, Julieann Malone, Katie Nolan.

Offaly- Eleanor Clendennen, Sarah Guinan, Aisling Feeney, Orla Gorman, Grace Teehan, Aisling Brennan, Orlagh Phelan, Sarah Walsh, Louise Mannion, Sarah Harding, Mairead Teehan, Christine Cleary, Faye Mulrooney, Siobhan Flannery, Roisin Egan.

Referee- Cathal McAllister (Cork)