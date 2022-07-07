Thomastown cruise to Junior A League Title

Thomastown led from the outset as they eased to victory against their neighbours Young Irelands of Gowran in the JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior A League Final in Bennettsbridge last week.

Inspired by the excellent Dylan Caulfield, Thomastown led by 0-5 to 0-2 after just six minutes with Caulfield on target on four occasions with two of those points coming from frees.

David Holland and Dylan Caulfield exchanged pointed frees in the 12th and 13th minutes respectively before Jack Holden pointed from play in the 17th minute to stretch the Thomastown lead to 0-7 to 0-3.

Thomas Drennan from close range then slotted home a goal in the 19th minute to make it 0-7 to 1-3.

However Thomastown replied and outscored the Gowran men 0-6 to 0-3 over the closing 10 minutes of the first-half to lead 0-13 to 1-6 at half-time with Jack Holden(2), Luke and Rory Connellan, Dylan Caulfield and Gary Lehane all adding to Thomastown's account, while Young Irelands tally was added to by Thomas Drennan and Sean Kehoe(2) including a free.

The early stages of the second half were scrappy with just two scores coming from pointed frees by Sean Kehoe in the 34th and 39th minutes to narrow the gap to two points, 0-13 to 1-8.

However, Thomastown replied immediately and Naoise Dempsey who made a highly significant impact when introduced as a half-time sub scored a superb point from play while for good measure he also struck over a superbly struck sideline cut.

Dylan Caulfield added three further points (including two frees) as they built up a six point lead heading into the final 10 minutes, 0-18 to 1-9.

Young Irelands gave themselves hope with points from Chris Nolan and a brilliantly well executed effort by the outstanding Paddy Langton to narrow the deficit to four points, 0-18 to 1-11.

However, hopes were short lived and a Jack Holden goal in the 52nd minute where he finished off a terrific team move worked the length of the field effectively sealed victory, 1-18 to 1-11.

Paddy Langton pointed superbly from play in the 56th minute before late points were added from Dylan Caulfield and Jamie Lanigan to conclude the scoring.

Overall, it was an efficient team performance from Thomastown.

Defensively they were dominant with David Prendergast, Richard O'Hara and Jack Cullen excellent while team captain Dylan Caulfield led the way upfront along with Jack Holden.

Paddy Langton was Young Irelands outstanding performer while Michael Lennon, Jimmy Lennon and at various stages Sean Kehoe, Thomas Drennan and Chris Nolan did their utmost as they seldom threatened to derail Thomastown’s aspirations.

Teams and Scorers

Thomastown: Paul Barron, David Prendergast, Richard O'Hara, Ciaran Sutton, Johnny Barron, Peter Connellan, Jack Cullen, Liam Treacy, Rory Connellan (0-1), Dylan Caulfield (0-10, 0-6 frees), Gary Lehane (0-2), Conor Holden, Sean O'Keeffe, Jack Holden (1-3), Eddie Corrway.

Subs: Luke Connellan (0-1), Naoise Dempsey (0-2, 0-1 Sideline Cut), Jamie Lanigan (0-1), Colin Corrway.

Young Irelands Gowran: Peter Hutchinson, Philip O'Donnell, Cathal Darcy, Michael Lennon, Sean Middleton, Emmet Byrne, Paddy Langton (0-3 0-1 Sideline Cut), Padraig Naddy, Jimmy Lennon (0-1), Sean Kehoe (0-4, 0-3 frees), Chris Nolan (0-1), Killian Carey, Conor Fitzpatrick, Thomas Drennan (1-1), David Holland(0-2 frees).

Subs: Dylan Carey, Charlie Fitzgerald, Kieran Byrne.

Referee: Kieran Canavan (John Lockes)