Weather warning issued for Kilkenny as temperatures set to soar

WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues warning for high temperatures
A moderate advisory weather warning has been issued for Kilkenny due to very high temperatures on the way at the weekend.
The warning comes into effect today and will last a week. Alert message from Met Eireann:
Ireland will experience a hot spell Sunday and into early next week. Day time temperatures will widely reach the high twenties, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations.
Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too. Updates to follow.
Event: Advisory. Severity: Yellow
Valid from: Wed. 13/07 @ 3PM. Valid to: Wed. 20/07 @ 12AM. Affected Areas: Ireland
Limerick are looking to win the All-Ireland for the third year in a row. The last team to comple that MacCarthy Cup treble? Kilkenny! Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
The GAA have announced that full end to end testing of their Hawk-Eye system will take place this week
Kilkenny's Paul Murphy in action during the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship semi-final against London last Friday night. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
