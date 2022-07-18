Search

18 Jul 2022

Fairytale Charity race result for Gowran based Jane Davis

Fairytale Charity race result for Gowran based Jane Davis

Jane Davis celebrates her win at the Curragh on Sunday. Pic: Patrick Browne

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

18 Jul 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

Jane Davis from Goatstown in Dublin, now living in Gowran County Kilkenny achieved a lifetime ambition last weekend at the Curragh Racecourse.

The Red Mills Marketing Manager signed up for the Corinthian Challenge,  a charity horse racing series of three races in aid of the Irish Injured Jockeys some time ago.

Following months of personal training, early mornings riding out before work and working with a coach to hone her riding skills on a simulator,  her diligence was rewarded at the Curragh on Sunday when she won the opening race of the series in fine style aboard Takarengo trained by Tom Mullins and owned by Mrs. Rita Byrne.

The Corinthian Challenge is a three race series open to amateurs who want to fundraise in a unique way while enjoying the experience of a lifetime.

14 riders are participating in the challenge this year with two more races at Gowran Park and Leopardstown to look forward to.

Each rider cites a different reason for their participation, for some it simply offers the chance to experience the life of a professional jockey at some of Ireland’s best racecourses.

For most participants the reasons are personal, many challengers have close connections to those who have benefitted from the charity over the years and want to give something back.

The colourful mix of participants hail from Armagh to Kerry with interesting day jobs from insurance to engineering and even a member of An Garda Síochána taking part, every rider brings with them a unique story to tell.

Their commitment is substantial, in addition to training, riding out, getting race fit and staying sound throughout the four-month series, each rider has been tasked with a fundraising target of €10,000.

Donations can be assigned to individual riders' fundraising campaigns on the Corinthian Challenge online Just Giving platform.

After her win, an ecstatic Jane Davis commented “That was amazing, it was like nothing I've ever experienced before in my whole entire life!” 

No stranger to the industry having worked in horse racing all her professional life, from Horse Racing Ireland to Racecourse Management and now in her current role as Marketing Manager at Red Mills, she’s achieved so much throughout her career. 

Ruby Walsh, Irish Injured Jockeys Chairman said "The Corinthian Challenge is Irish Injured Jockey's major annual fundraising event and we are so grateful to all of those who take part, it is a major commitment and the funds they raise are vital to our charity and all that we do here Irish Injured Jockeys. I am delighted for Jane today she rode a brilliant race and was undoubtedly a very worthy winner and well done to everyone who took part."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media