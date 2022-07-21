Search

21 Jul 2022

St Lachtains take the spoils in Junior B Hurling League Final

St Lachtains 2-12 St Martins 1-14

St Lachtain’s captain Philly Campion receives the cup. Pic: Willie Dempsey

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

21 Jul 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

St Lachtain’s and St Martin’s clashed in the JJ Kavanagh & Son’s Junior B league final where the scoreboard at full time had it a draw but the ref had St Lachtain’s on top by one in the finish to leave Phillip Campion to lift the cup.

In all likelihood, looking at the first 30 minutes it was scarcely believable St Martin’s would have been in the shake-up.
Alan Rafter, Patrick Killeen, and Paul White all landed points before there was a response with two from Jack Farrell.

Killeen was proving a real handful and helped himself to two quick fire goals in the space of 180 seconds.

He tagged on a point soon after to race into a 2-5 to 0-2 lead but scores from Jason Shore & Bill Dowling settled the men in red and green with further points coming from Josh Dempsey and Darragh Quinlan.

Campion and Cathal Power added scores for the eventual winners with Jamie Morrissey having the last say of the half with a fine point to leave the men and in black and amber ahead 2-6 to 0-7 at the short whistle.

Cormac Rafter and Campion added further points on the resumption.

Quinlan added two converted frees with points coming from Morrissey before captain Robert Shore cracked a shot to the roof of the net.

Killeen got another before points from Shore and Quinlan seemed to give Martin’s a win before Killeen had his say to bring the game not to extra-time but a winning finish for Lachtain’s.

Teams and Scorers

St Lachtain’s: Jordan Burke, Conor Donnelly, Lachtain Kennedy, Jimmy Cantwell, Paul White (0-1), Mark Donnelly, Patrick Maher, Cormac Rafter (0-1), Jack Hickey, Padraig Donnelly, Patrick Killeen (2-5), Cathal Power (0-1), Philip Campion (Capt) (0-2), Cathal O’Leary, Alan Rafter (0-2).

Subs: Cian Leahy.

St Martin’s: Niall Shore, Joe Reid, Colm Kealy, Ciaran Nolan, Donal Coughlan, Dan Comerford, Cathal Keegan, Bill Dowling (0-1), Josh Dempsey (0-1), Darragh Quinlan (0-6, 0-4f, 0-1 65), Jason Shore (0-1), Jamie Morrissey (0-2), Jack Farrell (0-2f), Robert Shore (Capt) (1-0), Adrian Farrell.

Subs: Conor Dooley (0-1), Adam Comerford, Noel D’Arcy.

Referee: Owen Beehan

