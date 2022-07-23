Kinsella nets a pair of goals as Piltown edge thrilling Junior E Hurling League Final

The scene was set for a repeat of the 2021 Junior F County Final as Dunnamaggin and Piltown met in Carrigeen on July 5 last to contest the 2022 Junior E League Final.

Winners on the last occasion, Dunnamaggin got off to a dream start and by the 13th minute had registered 2-5 to Piltown’s 0-2 with Dunnamaggin’s full forward Dylan Carroll, scoring his side’s two goals.

Piltown’s Eddie Brennan was on form scoring four of Piltown’s eight first half points, two from placed balls.

Unfortunately his game was cut short with an injury but no sooner had substitute Shane Kinsella taken to the pitch in his place well into injury time in the first half, when he put his name on the scoreboard.

At half-time, Dunnamaggin led 2-8 to 0-8.

Andrew Norris opened the second half scoring with a lovely layoff from David Kinsella and less than a minute later, Francis O’Brien picked out substitute Shane Kinsella and Shane tore through the Dunnamaggin defence and buried the ball in the back of the net.

We were only three minutes in and all of a sudden the tables had started to turn and only two points separated the sides.

Shane Kinsella worked his magic again in the 38th minute when Jamie Norris worked the ball up the field and Shane finished it to the back of the net once again

The Piltown defence closed down every attack that Dunnamaggin came at them with and the Piltown forwards also got in on the action with wing forward Kieran Kinsella putting in some superb blocks.

Such was the pressure applied by Piltown that all of Dunnamaggin’s second half scores came from placed balls and credit to Tommy Maher for his accuracy on free-taking duties and for keeping the Dunnamaggin scoreboard ticking over.

Piltown captain, Paul Kirby was in the fray in the second half and a goal attempt in the 47th minute was well-saved by Canice Hickey and Kirby converted the resultant 65.

With less than two minutes to go, the sides were level and a super over the shoulder point from Shane Kinsella practically on the sideline was the winning of the game.

FT Piltown 2-16, Dunnamaggin 2-15.

For Piltown, Andrew Norris directed operations from midfield and also registered four points himself in the 60 minutes.

Jamie Norris at centre back, along with the entire defence efficiently dealt with the Dunnamaggin advances and the introduction of brothers Shane Kinsella and David Kinsella turned the game in Piltown’s favour.

For Dunnamaggin Tommy Maher’s 11 points was impressive and he kept his side in the game in the second half.

Teams and Scorers

Piltown: David Burchill, Aidan Ryan, James Kirby, Shane Doody, Artjoms Sergejs, Jamie Norris (0-1), Neil Moriarty, Philly Kenny Andrew Norris (0-4), Kieran Kinsella (0-1), Eddie Brennan (0-4, 0-2f), Gavin Flynn, Emmet Flynn (0-1), Paul Kirby (C) (0-3, 0-2f, 0-1 65), Francis O’Brien.

Subs: David Kinsella for James Kirby, Shane Kinsella (2-2) for Eddie Brennan.

Dunnamaggin: Canice Hickey, Kieran Buckley, Aidan Donovan, Shane Kelly (C), Aaron Moore, Colin Herity (0-1), Colin Fitzpatrick, Shaun O’Keeffe (0-1), Jamie McLoughlin, Jason Doherty (0-1), Jimmy O’Neill (0-1), Tommy Maher (0-11, 0-9f, 0-2 65), Roy Cullen, Dylan Carroll (2-0), Seaghan O’Neill.

Subs: Darren Coffey for Shane Kelly, Conor Long for Seaghan O’Neill.

Referee: Maurice Flynn (Mooncoin).