Camogie Association launches the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals

The Camogie Association has launched the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals, which take place in Croke Park on Sunday 7th August in a triple-header. Teams will compete for the Seaghan O’Duffy Cup (Senior), Jack McGrath Cup (Intermediate) and Kathleen Mills Cup (Premier Junior).

The three finals promise to be exciting encounters with five counties vying for silverware and a coveted All-Ireland title.

Kilkenny made this year’s Senior Final, after coming through a hard-fought Semi-Final with 2021 champions Galway, whilst Cork overcame Waterford in a tense and thrilling match in Croke Park.

Kilkenny will be looking to reclaim the silverware since their win against Galway in 2020. Cork will be seeking to make amends for last year’s All-Ireland Final defeat to Galway and move clear at the top of the roll of honour with 27 All-Ireland titles.

Galway will contest the Intermediate Final as they face a buoyant Cork side. The Galway Intermediate team have impressively won every game in their journey to the Finals in the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship. Cork will however be looking to take home the Jack McGrath Cup.

The Premier Junior will see the Kathleen Mills Cup being claimed by Ulster, where Antrim will take on Armagh in the finals curtain-raiser. Armagh overcame Antrim in June by a very tight margin of just two points.

The Camogie Association are delighted to work with their sponsors Glen Dimplex, who announced a five-year sponsorship of the Camogie Association All Ireland Championships earlier this year. and celebrate their valuable commitment to camogie. It is hugely significant to have an Irish-owned internationally recognised brand associated with the association and its competitions.

Rowena Rodrigues, Group Head of External Relations and Engagement at Glen Dimplex said, “As proud sponsors of the Camogie Association All-Ireland Championships, Glen Dimplex is delighted to show our support for the Championship finals, in what is set to be an exciting triple header in Croke Park. All players have shown great dedication, commitment, and perseverance to reach this stage of the competition and we wish all teams the very best of luck.

"We see a synergy between our business and the Camogie Association, given the energy that is exuded on the camogie pitch, and the sport’s role in inspiring and sustaining local communities.

"We are delighted to be involved with the Championships and would like to congratulate all the players and teams who competed throughout the Championship.”

The Camogie Association is excited to welcome fans to Croke Park, whether travelling as a family, club or group, camogie fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early and #GoTogether to support their game and support their sport. Let’s bring every club and county to Croke Park!

Speaking at the launch, Sineád McNulty, Ard Stiúrthóir - An Cumann Camógaíochta said:

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you all to the launch of the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals. A huge congratulation to all teams who have made it this far. It has been an exciting journey for each county and the games will reflect the endless hours of training and personal commitment that they have put in throughout the year.

"I encourage and extend a warm welcome to all supporters, clubs and counties to come along and join us in supporting the game of Camogie and the six teams competing in Croke Park on the 7th August. It is sure to be a day like no other.”



RTÉ Coverage

RTÉ has earlier this year reaffirmed its commitment to Camogie coverage launching a new multi-year deal. As a result, the 2022 Glen Dimplex All Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Junior finals will be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from Croke Park on Sunday 7th August 2022.

Tickets for all games will be sold online in advance.

Tickets are on sale from ticketmaster.ie. Ticket prices are: €30 for Adults, Family (2 adults/ 2 kids) €60, OAP €20, student €15, €5 for Children.

Information about all fixtures and links to ticket sales is available at www.camogie.ie