18 Aug 2022

Beware of 'nappy giveaway' posts circulating on social media - Kilkenny Live

Beware of 'nappy giveaway' post circulating on social media - Kilkenny Live

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

18 Aug 2022 10:37 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

A series of suspicious social media giveaway posts are currently being circulated on social media in Kilkenny.

The posts in question relate to a supposed 'nappy giveaway event' to be held soon in the county.

They are usually posted into local community groups and 'buy and sell' pages.

These posts tend to be accompanied by pictures of what appear to be people assembling large packages of baby equipment (usually nappies).

Most posts are all similar in that they tend to follow this usual format:

Opening - "We are holding a free nappy give away event in..."

Ending - "Please admins help us support the community, Thank you...."

Notably, in the middle of each post there is a suspicious link (see below).

This link above (like many others identified) does not directly link back to an official nappy company but is rather a purposefully designed URL that usually has a nappy brand name inserted into it to convey legitimacy.

If users click this link, they may be asked for personal information and that information could possibly be sent to third parties.

Often, the accounts publishing these posts turn off commenting which prevents other users from pointing out the suspicious nature of the posts.

These suspicious 'nappy giveaway' posts have garnered the attention of local police and news broadcasters in North America in recent months and now appear to have reached Irish shores in abundance.

Please be aware that randomly clicking links or going to unknown websites can put you and others at risk.

Carefully consider all the details of a social media post before sharing.

