Search

26 Aug 2022

Kilkenny clubs back in full swing this weekend as senior league returns

Kilkenny clubs back in full swing this weekend as senior league returns

Nowlan Park, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

26 Aug 2022 11:15 AM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

It’s all systems go again this weekend as the full complement of club hurling returns to the Kilkenny sporting calendar.

The action resumes in the senior hurling league with the fourth round of games down for decision, alongside round four of the intermediate league and junior matches.

The senior action begins on Friday when Mullinavat and Clara meet in Thomastown. Clara will be hoping to maintain their top spot in Group A while, for Mullinavat, the game presents a chance to get off the mark and record their first win of the campaign.

In Group B Bennettsbridge will be hoping to make it four straight wins when they travel to Inistioge to take on Glenmore. Both of Friday’s senior games will start at 6.45pm.

Saturday’s calendar begins with the meeting of the two teams in the middle of Group A as Lisdowney go up against Tullaroan in Freshford at 12 noon.

Focus will then switch to UPMC Nowlan Park for a double-header on Saturday afternoon. The city derby between James Stephens and O’Loughlin Gaels - who lost to fellow city side Dicksboro in round three - gets underway at 2pm.

That will be followed by the meeting of Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) and county champions Shamrocks (Ballyhale) at 3.45pm. The Shamrocks will be looking for their third win, while the ’Comer men will be aiming to move up the table and out of potential relegation trouble.

The last senior game of the weekend sees Dicksboro face Graigue-Ballycallan in John Locke Park at 6pm.

With only one more round to play, this weekend’s games should go a long way towards deciding the top spots in each group, which bring a bye from the first round of the championship and the safety of assured senior status for 2023.

Saturday’s double header in UPMC Nowlan Park will be an all-ticket affair. Tickets must be purchased at the match centre on kilkennygaa.ie.

Entry to these games is at the Ardan de Gras (Hebron road) side only. Admission is €10, with under-16s free.

There is also free entry for senior citizens with the proper ID (State pension card with photograph).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media