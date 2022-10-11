Horse bought at Goresbridge Sales set to run in American Grand National

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins with winning groom Paddy Hanlon, son of trainer John Hanlon, and Hewick after the Tote Galway Plate. PICTURE: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
A horse bought for auction at the Goresbridge Sales is to run in the American Grand National on October 15.
The Shark Hanlon-trained Hewick was bought for a song at just €850, and will now run in the $250,000 American event. Run over a trip of 2 5/8m over 14 fixed hurdles, the American Grand National is a Grade 1 event at Far Hills, New Jersey.
Earlier this year, Hewick was a winner at Sandown, and then went on to win the Galway Plate.
Carlow-based Shark Hanlon and his family are preparing to head Stateside this week for the big meeting.
President of Ireland Michael D Higgins with winning groom Paddy Hanlon, son of trainer John Hanlon, and Hewick after the Tote Galway Plate. PICTURE: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Philip Cushen of Cushendale wins Irish Made Award celebrating his lifelong contribution to Irish craft
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.