Search

13 Oct 2022

Low numbers of women in local politics in Kilkenny to be tackled

Low numbers of women in local politics in Kilkenny to be tackled

Kilkenny only has 4 female councillors compared to 20 male councillors

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

13 Oct 2022 2:26 PM

With only four women currently elected to Kilkenny County Council out of 24 councillors, Women for Election has launched its new training calendar to help attract and support more women to enter and succeed into local politics in advance of the next local elections in 2024.

The Autumn and Winter Training and Events calendar has a comprehensive offering both online and in person, which are taking place in various counties across Ireland.

Caitríona Gleeson, CEO of Women for Election said that 'we know that women are so involved across community groups and leadership roles in Kilkenny, yet the number of women involved at decision making tables doesn’t reflect that'.

"While May 2024 may seem far away for many of us, for anyone considering running for Local Elections, now is the time to get involved," she said.

Kilkenny restaurant forced to close due to rising costs

"Our trainings are aimed for every woman, whether they want to find out more about politics, support a woman to run, explore what it means to run, or re-run for election, we have something for everybody."

Nationally, women make up only 26% of Councillors and in Kilkenny that’s at an even lower 17%.

It is critical that women’s voices are represented at all levels of decision making.

Student Tariq’s journey from refugee camp in Uganda to school in Kilkenny

With the Local Elections approaching in 2024 now is the ideal time to get involved in politics and put your name forward to represent your community. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media