Low numbers of women in local politics in Kilkenny to be tackled

With only four women currently elected to Kilkenny County Council out of 24 councillors, Women for Election has launched its new training calendar to help attract and support more women to enter and succeed into local politics in advance of the next local elections in 2024.

The Autumn and Winter Training and Events calendar has a comprehensive offering both online and in person, which are taking place in various counties across Ireland.

Caitríona Gleeson, CEO of Women for Election said that 'we know that women are so involved across community groups and leadership roles in Kilkenny, yet the number of women involved at decision making tables doesn’t reflect that'.

"While May 2024 may seem far away for many of us, for anyone considering running for Local Elections, now is the time to get involved," she said.

"Our trainings are aimed for every woman, whether they want to find out more about politics, support a woman to run, explore what it means to run, or re-run for election, we have something for everybody."

Nationally, women make up only 26% of Councillors and in Kilkenny that’s at an even lower 17%.

It is critical that women’s voices are represented at all levels of decision making.

With the Local Elections approaching in 2024 now is the ideal time to get involved in politics and put your name forward to represent your community.