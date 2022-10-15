Executive residence for sale in Kilkenny City - see pics!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

8 Broguemakers Hill, Greens Hill, Kilkenny City

8 Broguemakers Hill is an imposing 4-bedroom house in a sought-after private cul-de-sac in Kilkenny City.

Built in c.1985 in a Tudor style, this B3-rated house was upgraded by the current owner in 2015 and now offers light-filled and well-proportioned accommodation, ideal for families looking for more space in a most desirable location only walking distance from Kilkenny City.

The house now benefits from double-glazed windows, newly fitted doors, an upgraded central heating system and hot water cylinder and a recently insulated attic.

To the front a paved driveway provides ample off-street parking, while an inviting porch and entrance hall offers access to the main reception rooms.

To the right is a sitting room / office and on the left is a stunning drawing room which features a solid oak flooring, a marble fireplace with both rooms complete with coving.

The drawing room flows into the sunroom with French doors which open towards the patio and the garden.

There is also a shower room on the ground floor. The contemporary styled and light filled kitchen / dining room features fitted units and benefits from a south-facing position overlooking the garden which floods the room with natural daylight.

There is a side access from the kitchen which connects to the garage and also leading towards the patio and the garden.

On the first floor is the master bedroom featuring solid oak flooring, with three further double bedrooms and a shared family bathroom.

Internal features include solid oak floor in master bedroom and throughout ground floor, except wet room & kitchen.

In all the house extends to approximately 147 sq m / 1,582 sq ft, with a full layout of the accommodation shown on the adjoining floorplans.

Savills Country Agency (Tel: 01 663 4350)

ASKING PRICE: €595,000