Kilkenny pup wows judges in Petmania Puppy of the Year National Final

An adorable pup named Pluto made the county proud as he represented Petmania Kilkenny in the Puppy of the Year Competition National Final at the weekend.

Pluto emerged as the Petmania Kilkenny representative and advanced through the first two rounds of the competition, beating off ruff competition to reach the prestigious national final.

A one-year-old Great Dane, pet-parent Liam Cass describes Pluto as a nosey and curious pup who loves the comforts of home – and even drinks fresh water from the kitchen tap when he can!

By far the largest dog in the competition, Liam told judges that the inspiration for Pluto’s name came from the fact that he is absolutely out of this world.

With his beautiful and distinct colouring, and curious nature, Pluto charmed the judges and made a pawfect Puppy of the Year representative for Petmania Kilkenny.

16 adorable puppies from across the country gathered for the grand finale at the weekend, having emerged as the top pups in their respective counties in a process that involved over 20,000 votes flooding in from all corners of the country.

The Puppy of the Year title is conferred by Pet Specialist, Petmania, who along with competition partner BETA, run the wildly popular annual quest to find Ireland’s top puppy.