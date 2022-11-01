Search

01 Nov 2022

Kilkenny pup wows judges in Petmania Puppy of the Year National Final

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

01 Nov 2022 11:20 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS! 

An adorable pup named Pluto made the county proud as he represented Petmania Kilkenny in the Puppy of the Year Competition National Final at the weekend.

Pluto emerged as the Petmania Kilkenny representative and advanced through the first two rounds of the competition, beating off ruff competition to reach the prestigious national final.

A one-year-old Great Dane, pet-parent Liam Cass describes Pluto as a nosey and curious pup who loves the comforts of home – and even drinks fresh water from the kitchen tap when he can!

PICTURES: A decade of development in Kilkenny City - see pics!

By far the largest dog in the competition, Liam told judges that the inspiration for Pluto’s name came from the fact that he is absolutely out of this world.

With his beautiful and distinct colouring, and curious nature, Pluto charmed the judges and made a pawfect Puppy of the Year representative for Petmania Kilkenny.

16 adorable puppies from across the country gathered for the grand finale at the weekend, having emerged as the top pups in their respective counties in a process that involved over 20,000 votes flooding in from all corners of the country. 

Thousands of Kilkenny people all across the county on boil water notices

The Puppy of the Year title is conferred by Pet Specialist, Petmania, who along with competition partner BETA, run the wildly popular annual quest to find Ireland’s top puppy.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media