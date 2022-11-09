REVEALED: Huge number on trolleys this year in St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny

More than 5,000 patients at St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny were left waiting for beds so far this year, new data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) reveals.
5,143 admitted patients had no option but to occupy trolleys at the local hospital in 2022.
Nationally, more than a 100,000 admitted patients, including nearly 2,000 children, had to go without beds.
This is the earliest in a year that this high a number of admitted patients has ever been recorded and the INMO are calling for urgent action before an expected winter surge.
Members of Tyndall Mountain Club at the summit of Psiloritis, the highest point in Crete, earlier this summer
A telephone box in Kilkenny city - the exact telephone boxes to be replaced have yet to be confirmed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.