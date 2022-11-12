Cost of living protest planned for Kilkenny tomorrow

Protests are set to ignite across the country, including in Kilkenny, as The Cost of Living Crisis Coalition demands systematic solutions as the once-off payments run out.

A demonstration will take place locally at 2.30pm on Saturday, November 12, at the Town Hall in Kilkenny.

Speaking at the event will be Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion, Campaigners Toluwani Akaehomen & Kevin Shore, Family Carer Linda Carroll and People Before Profit Cllr Adrienne Wallace.

Kilkenny Activist Kevin Shore stated that rising prices have forced many to choose between heating and eating, as the costs of rent, food and fuel continue to skyrocket.

"Many parents were forced to go into debt to send their children back to school and for farmers, fertiliser prices have also soared to record highs as they struggle to survive in a dysfunctional market," he said.

"The response to this crisis from local Government TDs & Cabinet has been to give huge public subsidies to the profit-mongering energy companies and landlords.

"After the budget, 80% of the energy increases remains beyond the financial capability of ordinary people. We demand change now - the re-nationalisation of energy sector to bring costs down, an increase in grants to insulate homes, and also a living wage."

Toluwani Akaehomen argued that the government’s approach 'has been to subsidise landlords and energy companies already making record profits'.

"We need a different approach to this crisis, one that deals with the root of the problem. The response must be systemic and sustainable, or things risk getting worse," she said.

Ms. Akaehomen wants to see an increase in students' grants to ensure that education is a right and not a privilege.

"We propose the introduction of a windfall tax on energy companies to pay for these measures," she added.

"We are urging the community to continue to build people power campaigns. We must get organised in Kilkenny to make sure no family faces a winter of hunger across our county."