ALERT: Power restored to over 500 people in Kilkenny

596 customers have had their power restored following an electrical fault earlier today on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.
The fault occurred at Talbots Inch and was reported at 1pm.
ESB restored power to the affected households by 2pm.
