Heartbreak for Callan as St Patrick's Ballyragget win in enthralling U-19 tussle

There was agony for John Lockes, Callan's under-19 hurlers as St Patrick’s (Ballyragget) grabbed a goal in the dying seconds from their scorer in chief, Cian Doheny, to claim the under-19 Roinn E Championship at St John’s Park recently.

It was an enthralling affair from start to finish with two evenly matched teams giving their all. The Lockes gave a solid performance but as is often said, goals win games.

The Lockes were first on the score board, registering a goal and two points before the fourth minute, the goal coming from a penalty which was scored by Adam O’Sullivan. St Patrick’s were level again by the 12th minute, courtesy of three frees from Cian Doheny and one from Kevin Walsh.

From there to half-time the teams exchanged points with Ciarán Phelan showing great accuracy from placed balls for the Lockes, mirrored for St Patrick’s by Doheny. A major score from Shane Culleton put St Patrick’s ahead by the bare minimum at half time (1-8 to 1-7).

The second half saw both teams exchanging points, with Callan registering two from the impressive Conor Brett and two from Paddy Brennan. Culleton and Doheny responded for St Patrick’s leaving it 1-12 a piece on the 47th minute. The Lockes men upped the ante with Ciaran Phelan and Adam O’Sullivan thundering into the game to score the next four points to lead by 1-16 to 1-12 as the clock hit the 54th minute.

However, the Ballyragget men were not found wanting and a point from Michael Cash and a goal from Seán Brennan left it all square again with just four minutes to go.

The Lockes drove on again with two points from Ciarán Phelan just as the game reached the 60th minute. Then a long speculative ball from Christian McInerney found dangerman Cian Doheny and he roused the biggest cheer of the day when he rattled the back of the net to secure the title for St Patrick’s on a 3-13 to 1-18 scoreline.

Despite the defeat this was a heartening performance from all Lockes players. The future looks bright for the club.

Team - Harry Madigan, Edmund Dowling, Stephen Bergin, Ethan Bergin, Ben Corcoran, Adam O’Sullivan (captain, 1-0 penalty) Kevin Lynch, John O’Brien, Ciarán Phelan (0-9, 0-6 frees), Ryan Donovan Cooke, Emmet Nolan, Ryan Roche, Conor Brett (0-4, 0-1 free), Paddy Brennan (0-5, 0-3 frees), Ben Canavan, Subs; John Madigan, Gavin Bambrick, Joe Prendergast, Eoin Byrne, Lucas Harris, Michael Lynch, Ivan Brennan. Injured: Tomas Roche, Jack Ryan.