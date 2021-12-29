Great turnout for James Stephens family fun run in aid of All Paul Together

After last year's run was canceled due to Covid-19 the committee was determined to run this year's James Stephens family fun run while embracing all the necessary protocols.

Thankfully on a bright St Stephen's Day morning a sizable turnout of athletes, joggers, walkers, pram pushers, children and OAPs came together outside the club's Larchfield headquarters for the annual 5K/10K Fun Run around the well trodden parish circuit.

Thanks to Bennettsbridge Limestone who provided a openair marquee the fundraising committee was able to complete the pre-registration outside of the Larchfield clubrooms while complying with health and safety guidelines. Anxious to work off the Christmas excesses, the serious athletes and jolly participants were set on their way by Richie Manogue at 11am,sharp.

Each year the fundraising committee donates a proportion of the day's proceeds to a local worthy cause ---, this year it was the turn of the All Paul Together fund. Paul Smith is the father of two juvenile members of the club who, unfortunately, was diagnosed earlier this year with Motor Neurone Disease. We wish Paul well.

For anyone who could not make the outing and would wish to make a donation log on to allpaultogether.com..Event co-ordinator, Richie Manogue advises that while the Run/Walk is primarily a fun event, the committee also incorporates a competition for the U-13 age groups, male and female.

Brother and sister Ellie and Paul Millea won the U-13 girls and boys 5K Run. Grace Richardson won the Ladies 5K in a time of 18.03 minutes while her sister Aoife won the 10K race in an impressive 35.44 minutes.

Ray Lahart was first home in the 5K man's race in a time of 18.03 minutes while Donagh Carney broke the line in the 10K event in 36.44 minutes. On their return to the marquee the weary participants were all offered a welcome cuppa tea/coffee and goodies to help restore some of the lost energy.

Finally, the committee would like to thank the Garda Siochana for providing support to the many club members stewarding the event at junctions and crossings along the 5K route. A great day was had by all taking part in the fun outing.