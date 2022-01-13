Grandfather Gus joins family to help with Bennettsbridge litter-pick

Former hurling referee John (Gus Hennessy)with grandaughter Niamh Ellen Hennessy on litter picking duty in the Kilbline/Tullaherin area
While Tidy Towns activities on the whole tend to be carried out in spring, summer and autumn, a local family continues to keep their area litter-free all year round.
The Hennessy family in Bennettsbridge has been carrying out regular litter-picks in their area. Last week they were joined in their activity by their grandfather, John (Gus) Hennessy, well known referee in GAA circles, now in his 84th year.
Well done to the family who covered the area between Kilbline, Tullaherin and Castlefield Lane, encouraged by their dad, Killian. It would be of great help to the local Tidy Towns effort if other people in the community could follow their example.
Former hurling referee John (Gus Hennessy)with grandaughter Niamh Ellen Hennessy on litter picking duty in the Kilbline/Tullaherin area
Kilkenny and Offaly in action during last year's Leinster Minor Championship Semi-Final in UPMC Nowlan Park. Pic: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile
The Milky Way has steadily grown over billions of years by consuming or ‘eating’ smaller stellar systems
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.