Remembering the late Aidan Geoghegan, Castlecomer

The town and surrounding parishes are all the more poorer with the passing of Aidan Geoghegan, Barrack Street.

He had not enjoyed the best of health of late and his death at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget has saddened the whole community. In his mid '70s he was kindness personified and in his own unique quiet way touched a chord with both young and not so young.

He was a passionate supporter of both Erin's Own and Deen Celtic, rarely missed a match and the proof is in the meticulous diary he kept where teams and stats were recorded to the last detail. He was Comer’s 'Roll it Colette' and amassed a plethora of photographs of sporting, cultural and religious events. He had a great eye for a photo and how he enjoyed catching his mates off guard. Whether it was Kilkenny or Erin's Own, the flags were flying high at No 5 Barrack Street.

Aidan was probably the No 1 fan of Manchester Utd in the town and could hold court with any rival as to who was the better. He was one of the first employees at Ormonde Brick where he worked for over three decades. He rarely went out without his famous hat adorned with religious medals and sporting memorabilia.

If Aidan Geoghegan couldn’t do a good turn for you then he most certainly wouldn’t do a bad one. Kind and considerate evidenced after the Vigil Mass every Saturday evening when he personally brought the Mass leaflet up to every patient at the District Hospital. Just like most things where Aidan was concerned, there was always one for everyone in the audience.

After the Vigil prayers the Rose of Mooncoin filled the air while at the removal from Coady’s Funeral Home it did so to the strains of Glory Glory Man Utd, nice one Aidan.

Following Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown (Chief Celebrant) assisted by Mgr Michael Ryan PP Castlecomer and Fr Tom Corcoran PP Clogh burial was in Crosshill Cemetery.

Aidan will be sadly missed by his sister and constant carer Angela ; brother Patsy (London) ; sisters-in-law Nancy and Margaret ; brother-in-law Roger ; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, other relatives, neighbours, and a host of friends.