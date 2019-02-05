PICTURE: Gardaí make shocking road traffic stop at Operation Thor checkpoint on M9

Gardaí have made a mind-bending traffic stop on the M9 between Kilkenny and Waterford.

Thomastown Gardaí stopped this vehicle and trailer at an Operation Thor checkpoint off the M9 at Knocktopher on Monday, February 4.

Gardaí say astonishingly, the vehicle had come down the M9 from Kilkenny City.

The vehicle was later seized and Gardaí reminded drivers of the danger posed by unsafe vehicles and unstable trailers and loads.