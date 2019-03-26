Traffic disruption in Kilkenny city for mains water repairs this week

Mains repair works in Kilkenny city will cause water outages and traffic disruption this week, according to Irish Water.

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Dean Street and surrounding areas in Kilkenny City.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.

Works are scheduled to take place from 8pm tomorrow, Wednesday, March 27, until 6am on Thursday, March 28.

Irish Water recommend that you allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number: KIL001653.