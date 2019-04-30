Lahart Garages Kilkenny win Best Presentation in Car Dealership Awards

Lahart Garages in Springhill have received an award for Best Presented Cars in Leinster.

The Dealership is among the first winners of the 2019 Car Dealership Awards which are hosted by CarsIreland.ie and Ulster Bank’s Lombard to recognise and reward exceptional marketing in the car industry.

Laharts, who are main dealers for Volkswagen and Skoda, scooped the prestigious ‘Best Presentation’ Award based on the quality and consistency of their photographs, creativity and quality of information provided on their online car advertisements on CarsIreland.ie.

The awards, now in their fifth year, welcomed Ulster Bank’s Lombard as a title sponsor this year and an awards ceremony will take place in December.