€6.3 million for Kilkenny roads

Increased funding for roads across the county has been welcomed.



Transport Infrastructure Ireland has allocated €6.3 million to Kilkenny.



“Cycling clubs in neighbouring counties will tell you Kilkenny is the best place to cycle,” Cathaoirleach Eamonn Aylward said. “The roads in Kilkenny are above standard when compared to counties around us.”



Mayor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said there had been a massive contribution to the road network in Kilkenny in recent years and he acknowledged the hard work of the council staff.