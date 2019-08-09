Thomastown Road closures - overnight diversions all next week

Starting on Monday, August 12, roads in the centre of Thomastown will be closed overnight to allow works to take place.

Logan/ Low Street and Maudlin Street will be closed from 7pm to 7am.

David Walsh Civil Engineering, on behalf of Irish Water, will be carrying out repairs to the main sewer lines on Logan / Low street, commencing Monday, August 12, until Monday, August 19.

Kilkenny County Council will also be carrying out footpath widening works to Maudlin street and Chapel lane at the same time.



A temporary traffic management system will be in operation using Market Street and Pipe Street as the diverted route.

All roads will be reopened each morning by 7am